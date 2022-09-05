Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,890 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,257,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

