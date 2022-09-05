Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in PayPal by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 80,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

