Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.19.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

