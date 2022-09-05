Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

