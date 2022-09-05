Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,890 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $95,257,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV opened at $76.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

