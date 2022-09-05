Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

