Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 319.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $500.22 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $517.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

