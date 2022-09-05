Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

PM stock opened at $94.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

