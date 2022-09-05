Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 261 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cisco Systems by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,470,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.