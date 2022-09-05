LSV Asset Management Purchases 754,228 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.61% of Qorvo worth $217,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,266 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $188.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average is $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

