LSV Asset Management Buys 26,015 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.53% of Delta Air Lines worth $134,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

