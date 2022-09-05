LSV Asset Management Acquires 99,624 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.07% of Best Buy worth $219,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

