Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

LMT opened at $418.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

