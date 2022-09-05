Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.6 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

