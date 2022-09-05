Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 430,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.