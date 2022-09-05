Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $185.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.25.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $191.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $1,437,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

