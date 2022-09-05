Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,937 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,937 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,435,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 95.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,096,000 after buying an additional 153,124 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9,876.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 438,704 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

