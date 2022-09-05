Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,728,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $191.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.36. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.