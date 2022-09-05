Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.74 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

