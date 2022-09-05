Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,353 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,949,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $40.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

