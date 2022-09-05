Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of TSM opened at $80.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

