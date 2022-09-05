Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTC:HCKG)

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Hocking Valley Bancshares stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $381.85. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $14.24.
Hocking Valley Bancshares Company Profile
