Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTC:HCKG)

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Hocking Valley Bancshares stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $381.85. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Hocking Valley Bancshares Company Profile

Hocking Valley BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Hocking Valley Bank that provides personal and commercial banking products and services for individuals, families, and small businesses in Ohio. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and debit/ATM and credit cards.

