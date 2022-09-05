Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,003 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

