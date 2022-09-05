Head to Head Contrast: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) versus Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

HBT Financial has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.14 $56.27 million $1.93 9.34 Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.24 $43.01 million $2.42 8.64

This table compares HBT Financial and Sierra Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 31.99% 14.14% 1.30% Sierra Bancorp 26.13% 10.90% 1.08%

Dividends

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. HBT Financial pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HBT Financial and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sierra Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

HBT Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Sierra Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 35 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

