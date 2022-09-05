Head-To-Head Comparison: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) vs. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 18.15% 20.24% 13.14% Advanced Micro Devices 14.51% 15.17% 12.02%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $740.86 million 2.94 $125.66 million $2.15 15.98 Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 7.88 $3.16 billion $2.38 33.71

This table compares Semtech and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Semtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Semtech and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 7 3 0 2.30 Advanced Micro Devices 0 7 21 1 2.79

Semtech presently has a consensus price target of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 93.05%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus price target of $125.93, indicating a potential upside of 56.94%. Given Semtech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Volatility & Risk

Semtech has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Semtech on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, it provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

