First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 731,977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 328,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 872.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 138,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

