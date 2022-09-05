Financial Survey: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -55.75% 3.98% 3.02% VIQ Solutions -32.94% -65.24% -31.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and VIQ Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.84%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 409.62%. Given VIQ Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and VIQ Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $169.49 million 1.43 $22.13 million ($0.50) -2.44 VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.85 -$19.68 million ($0.45) -1.74

Bitfarms has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bitfarms beats VIQ Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

