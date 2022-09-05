Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,853 shares of company stock worth $1,768,095. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,026 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.62. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $75.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.