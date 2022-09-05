Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $76.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,686,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares during the period.

FATE stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

