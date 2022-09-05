Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.7 %

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

FICO opened at $439.78 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.29 and its 200-day moving average is $434.59.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

