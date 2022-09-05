Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$59.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$54.31 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$46.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The company has a market cap of C$109.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.22 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.66%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

