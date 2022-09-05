Comparing Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) & Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) and Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total Brain has a beta of 5.18, indicating that its share price is 418% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Total Brain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 2.00 $3.81 billion $0.67 15.72 Total Brain $2.60 million 20.43 -$5.14 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Total Brain.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Industria de Diseño Textil and Total Brain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 2 3 7 0 2.42 Total Brain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus price target of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 150.31%. Given Industria de Diseño Textil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Industria de Diseño Textil is more favorable than Total Brain.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Total Brain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 12.16% 24.04% 12.39% Total Brain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Total Brain on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

About Total Brain

Total Brain Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells brain health products in the United States. It offers Total Brain, a neuroscience-based mental health and brain performance app. Total Brain Limited has a partnership with the Center for Adolescent Research and Education to address growing youth mental health crisis. The company was formerly known as Brain Resource Limited and changed its name to Total Brain Limited in December 2018. Total Brain Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

