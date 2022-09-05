Comparing HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.13% 10.90% 1.08% HBT Financial 31.99% 14.14% 1.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

53.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Bancorp and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 HBT Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. HBT Financial has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and HBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.24 $43.01 million $2.42 8.64 HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.14 $56.27 million $1.93 9.34

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and HBT Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Sierra Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 35 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

