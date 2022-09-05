Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 302 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $115,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 32.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $284.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

