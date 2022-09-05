Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.