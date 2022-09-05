Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 96 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $190.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

