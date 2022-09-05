Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 528 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $500.22 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $517.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

