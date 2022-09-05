Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $45.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMAR. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Trading Up 10.8 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.