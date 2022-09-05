BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 178.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock worth $2,920,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

NYSE:MCK opened at $363.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.12. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.