BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $18.22 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,247 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.36% of Hexcel worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $114,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

