Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,470,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.