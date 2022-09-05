Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

