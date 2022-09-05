Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bilibili by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 481,432 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.