Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.14.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bilibili by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 481,432 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Stock Performance
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
