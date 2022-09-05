APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 69,167 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,167 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Corteva worth $31,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Corteva by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.