Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 946,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 118,383 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

