AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

AC Immune Price Performance

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a current ratio of 13.28. The stock has a market cap of $243.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

