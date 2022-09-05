8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) versus BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Financial Survey

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and BlueCity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million 0.88 -$175.38 million ($1.37) -3.40 BlueCity $168.94 million 0.34 -$48.59 million N/A N/A

BlueCity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 7 5 0 2.31 BlueCity 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 8X8 and BlueCity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.13%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than BlueCity.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -23.25% -73.61% -13.35% BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67%

Volatility and Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueCity has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

8X8 beats BlueCity on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, China.

