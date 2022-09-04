Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Workday by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $158.54 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.