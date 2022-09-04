Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.