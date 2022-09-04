US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 415.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,447 shares of company stock worth $10,195,839. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

